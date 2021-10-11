Monday, 11 October 2021

Signs idea scrapped

PLANS to buy digital signage to encourage visitors to Henley Royal Regatta to walk through the town centre are set to be shelved due to the cost.

Jim Sneddon, founder of the Henley Boating Company, looked into the idea as a way to support businesses by increasing footfall. He told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee that there was a cheaper alternative to digital signs.

He said: “Digital A-boards are more than £1,000 each but big portable signage is about £150 to £400 and they are 7ft by 6ft 6in. The other option is to get some students to wear A-boards to attract people as they come off the trains.”

Mayor Sarah Miller replied: “I like the old sandwich boards. It is so important that people come out and do not go straight down to the river.”

