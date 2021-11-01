Anderson leads the way

LEANDER CLUB’S Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw took the top two places in the the women’s section of this year’s Wingfield Sculls.

High winds made conditions challenging for the 191st race between Putney and Mortlake.

Anderson took a demanding lead and never looked back as she finished as the fastest woman on the day. Brayshaw finished as runner-up.

After the race Anderson said: “I really enjoyed my first experience of racing the Wingfields.

“I have wanted to take part in it myself for quite some time so despite the wind being quite strong and making some uncomfortable racing conditions I had so much fun taking part in today’s racing.

“The win makes it even more special and I am extremely proud to have taken part in such a prestigious race.”

In the men’s race Leander development squad sculler Jack Keating finished in third place.