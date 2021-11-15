Leander athletes impress at GB long distance trials

LEANDER CLUB had a first and second place finish in the men’s single sculls at the GB long distance trials last weekend.

The trials, held in Boston, Lincolnshire, saw 42 athletes compete over two days with a 2km ergo test on the Saturday and a 5km time trial on the water in pairs and singles on the Sunday.

The ergo tests went well for the Leander athletes achieving 28 personal bests across the men’s and women’s squad.

The high winds predicted for the Sunday were not as bad as predicted, making the race faster with a strong tail-wind. Up first to race in the morning division were the women, where Leander had athletes racing in seven pairs and six singles.

In the pairs Sam Redgrave and Esme Booth took the win over teammates Lauren Irwin and Alice Davies. Impressively, Leander had athletes in each of the top seven positions.

Current club-based athletes Alice Baatz and Annie Campbell-Orde finished fifth, Juliette Perry and Issy Powell sixth and Grace Denning Smitherman and Abigail seventh as the fastest U23s.

Leander’s Lola Anderson took the win in the single with Georgie Brayshaw in second place. Club-based athletes Imogen Magner finished seventh, Natasha Harris-White ninth, Jess Martin 14th, Anna Grace 16th and Seun Olubodun 18th.

After the races, Leander’s women’s chief coach, Ross Hunter, said: “It’s really great to have GB trials back on again and as always a big thanks to Boston RC and all the volunteers who help make the day run so smoothly.”

The afternoon was the turn of the men with Leander boating five pairs and nine singles.

Leander’s Harry Glenister, rowing in a composite crew, took the win, with club-based athletes Ryan Todhunter and James Vogel finishing fourth, Felix Drinklall and Dan Graham fifth, Will Stewart and Nick Farrell seventh, Cameron Beyki and Dan Bradbery ninth and Luke Green and Jamie Axon 13th.

In the singles Leander’s Jack Burns took the win closely followed by club based Seb Devereux in second place.

Leander had seven scullers finish in the top 12 positions with Olly Costley eight, Bryn Ellery ninth and Henry Blois-Brooke 12th. Alex King finished 18th with Nathan Hull 19th.

Men’s chief coach Matt Beechey said: “It was a positive start to the season and something we can build on.”