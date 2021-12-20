Shiplake quad shortlisted for British Rowing awards

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE’S Henley Royal Regatta winning girl’s rowing quad has been shortlisted in the this year’s British Rowing Awards under the category Junior/School Crew of the Year.

The awards attracted a huge number of nominations from across the country and is testament to the hard work the girls have put in over a difficult couple of years for competitive rowing. Shiplake’s director of rowing, Dave Currie, said: “I’m delighted that the girls and their coach, Dan Safdari have been shortlisted.

“To perform how they did during 18 months of lockdowns and setbacks shows what can be achieved with sheer will, determination and dedication to their sport and training.

“They were a very special crew and their achievements in 2021 most definitely need to be celebrated. I am incredibly proud of them all and am excited for the future of rowing at Shiplake.”

Last year, Shiplake Rowing coach, Hugh Mackworth-Praed won a British Rowing Award under the category Coach of the Year (Education Performance).

The British Rowing winners will be announced in a live webcast on January 20. All winners will be visited by a British Rowing official at their club to receive their award in person, following the webcast.