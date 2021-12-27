New trophy for regatta

THE junior women’s eights event at Henley Royal Regatta will be known as the Prince Philip Challenge Trophy as of next year.

The new event that started back in August will be named after the Duke of Edinburgh to commemorate the keen sportsman, who passed away this year.

Sir Steve Redgrave, chairman of the committee of management at Henley Royal Regatta, said: “The historical roots of Henley Royal Regatta are entwined with the Royal Family, and we wanted to honour and celebrate the life of Prince Philip, whose ties with the rowing community were appreciated by all.”

The junior women’s eights was one of three new women’s events this year, and next year the regatta will move from a five to a six-day format for the first time in its history, to better accommodate them. Next year’s regatta will begin on Tuesday, June 28.