Stannard appointed GB men’s Olympic head coach

PAUL STANNARD has been appointed as the new men’s Olympic head coach by the GB rowing team following a two stage interview process.

Stannard has worked with British Rowing for more than 18 years and since 2013 led the men’s sculling team to both the Rio 2016 Olympics and the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Tokyo 2020 saw the men’s quad of Leander’s Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont win an historic silver medal — GB’s first ever Olympic medal for that boat class — and the men’s double of Graeme Thomas and John Collins finish fourth making it the most successful Olympics for men’s sculling since 1948.

His first role with British Rowing was in 2003 when as a World Class Start coach he set up the successful talent ID centre in Bath. Stannard was rewarded for his hard work and commitment to the sport by winning Performance Development Coach of 2012 at the Sportcoach UK Coaching Awards.

He was also recognised with the Nick Broad Award for Emerging Talent for his work in the World Class Start Programme, which included identifying and developing Helen Glover and Heather Stanning who went on to win Olympic gold medals in both London and Rio and Vicky Thornley who won silver in Rio.

As men’s Olympic head coach, Stannard will lead the Olympic programme to produce Olympic class boats with the potential to win medals at international competitions, building a world class culture within the programme that sees rowers and staff thrive both on and off the water.

Talking about his appointment, Stanndard said: “In my interview for my first World Class Start role back in 2003 I stated that my main motivation for the job was to help British athletes win medals on the world stage.

“The quad’s silver medal in Tokyo was fantastic and I look forward to working with the coaches and support staff to help our talented athletes continue to win medals for Great Britain and themselves in the years to come.”

Louise Kingsley, director of performance for the GB rowing team, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see Paul step up into the new head coach role, he beat a strong field of internal and external candidates. Paul’s leadership of a programme has grown significantly in the past 12 months while he has been interim lead coach for men’s sculling.

“I am excited to see him work with the wider squad to deliver world class performances, evolve a contemporary performance culture and stay actively connected to the pathway.”

Recruitment for the women’s Olympic head coach is still ongoing.