Henley girls set the pace at Weybridge Winter Head

HENLEY Rowing Club’s women’s junior 14s crew gained success at the Weybridge Winter Head last weekend racing over a 3,000m course downstream.

A cold overcast day with hardly any wind gave the crews perfect racing conditions. The first division saw Henley racing at WJ14 in a field of 12 other crews. Both crews raced well, with Jemima Butterworth, Molly Hall, Chloe Hughes, Martha Dickson and cox Florence French winning in a time of 11 minutes, 39 seconds. In second place — just 15 seconds behind — was the other crew of Jemima Painter, Lilian Graham, Amelie McDavid, Evelyn Meeks and cox Charlotte Tong.

In the second division Henley moved up an age category and had tougher opposition against 17 WJ15 boats. Henley swapped a couple of people around, with Butterworth, Hall, Hughes, Painter and cox French putting in a gritty performance to grab second place, just four seconds behind Surbiton High School, with Tong, Graham, Green, Marta Dickson and cox Meeks finishing in sixth place.