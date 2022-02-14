Henley junior quad set pace at Hampton Head

HENLEY Rowing Club picked up eight wins, six second-placed finishes and a third-place spot at last Saturday’s Hampton Head, one of the largest junior head races which attracted 470 crews in two divisions over the 3,000 metre course.

The club’s top girls’ quad of Laoise O’Donohue, Ailish Harkin, Nonnie Luke, Natalie Schoenmakers recorded a time of nine minutes, nine seconds, which made them the fastest girls’ crew of the day beating the winning Wimbledon High School’s eight by two seconds and Marlow’s second-placed quad by eight seconds.

The WJ16 quad of Emma Eltze, Tabitha Hall, Gwennie Hunter, Matilda Macartney also won their event with a comfortable margin of 25 seconds against Lea RC.

Rowing up an age group the J14 girls competed in J15 quads. The crew of Jemima Butterworth, Molly Hall, Chloe Hughes, Martha Dickson and cox Florence French put in a gritty performance to claim the silver medal, 3.5 seconds behind Surbiton High School, with the boat of Jemima Painter, Lilian Graham, Amelie McDavid, Lucy Green and cox Charlotte Tong finishing in 14th place.

In coxless fours Henley took first and second place at J16 with Anna Merritt, Emily Simmons, Sophia Spanswick, Sophie Eltze, pipping Flo Lenthall, Emma Eltze, Tabitha Hall, Ella Dickson to the post by half a second.

In J18 coxless fours Lucy Jones, Nonnie Luke, Pippa Jamieson and Evie Tinegate took second place behind Wimbledon High School and in coxed fours the J18s Josie Sawbridge, Pippa Jamieson, Lucy Jones, Evie Tinegate and cox Rose McEwen also finished finished second, two seconds behind Tideway Scullers’ School but more than 30 seconds ahead of third-placed Bedford Girls School.

Competing in the eights Flo Lenthall, Sophie Eltze, Ella Dickson, Emily Simmons, Sophia Spanswick, Daisy Janes, Ruby Rodger, Anna Merritt and cox Caitlin Emery notched up another win for the J16 squad with just a half-second victory over Surbiton High School. In J15 eights the position was reversed with Surbiton taking a five-second victory against the second-placed Henley eight of Freya Smith, Florence Lock, Josie Savin, Annie Hunt, Nicolette Pagdin, Lilya Wild, Holly Fuller, Jess Mack and cox Nicole Bielinski.

In smaller boats wins were picked up by Josie Sawbridge and Ailish Harkin in the junior girls’ pairs and in double sculls at J16 by Gwennie Hunter and Matilda Macartney and at J15 by Lilya Wild and Jess Mack.

In a competitive boys’ entry the standout performances from the Henley squad came in the school/junior quad and double.

In the school/qunior quads, illness caused a substitution and the crew of Guy Hutchins, David Wallace, Finlay Ribbons and Ross Lamont finished third in a field of 19 crews behind two boats from Windsor Boys’ School.

In the school/junior doubles the crew of Guy Hutchins and David Wallace never quite hit their rhythm had a clash down the course. but finished second out of 29 crews.