Randell completes Olympic coaching line up

THE GB rowing team has finalised its new Olympic coaching line up with the appointment of Andrew Randell as women’s Olympic head coach.

Randell joins Paul Stannard who was recently appointed men’s Olympic head coach.

Both Randell and Stannard are world-class coaches and will sit on the GBRT leadership team to help drive the programme forward to Paris 2024.

Randell was most recently senior coach for Rowing Australia, where he guided the women’s quadruple sculls to victory at the 2021 final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland and on to a bronze medal at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He began coaching for Rowing Australia in 1995 and has coached male and female sculling and sweep crews at multiple World Cups, junior and senior World Championships as well as three Olympic Games – Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

As women’s Olympic head coach for the GB Rowing Team, Randell will lead the Olympic programme to produce Olympic class boats with the potential to win medals at international competitions, building a world-leading culture within the programme that sees rowers and staff thrive both on and off the water. He will be relocating to the UK and start in the role in February.

Speaking of his appointment, Randell said: “I am delighted to join British Rowing as the women’s head coach of the GB rowing team, and look forward to working with the coaching team and athletes in preparation for a successful World Championships later this year in Racice (Czech Republic).

“This will be an important regatta in regards to our long-term goal of winning medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.”

Louise Kingsley, British Rowing director of performance said: “Andrew was the standout candidate at interview and I am very excited to have him join our new look team. The experience Andrew brings with him will help us to reshape our women’s squad, return our crews to the podium and establish a culture of winning well.

“It’s important that we also learn lessons from Tokyo and adapt the programme to move forward in a positive and productive way. Appointing Paul and Andrew into the newly created Head Coach roles and having them sit on the GBRT leadership team means they can better support the World Class Programme as we work towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”