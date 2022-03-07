Henley and Shiplake College lead way at Hammersmith

WITH several major events coming up on the Tideway — the Women’s Head of the River and the Schools’ Head — Henley Rowing Clubs older junior girls and several crews from Shiplake College competed in the Hammersmith Head.

The race took place from Chiswick Bridge to Hammersmith Bridge in the first 4,000m of the course of the major events. Conditions for last Sunday’s event were good as the Tideway can be notorious but the water was good despite a slight headwind against the stream.

Three Henley girls’ eights competed against the nearly 300 entries of which approximately 80 were women’s eights.

The Henley first eight of Blair Fitzgerald, Lucy Jones, Scarlett Dewar, Pippa Jamieson, Natalie Schoenmakers, Laoise O’Donohue, Ailish Harkin, Josie Sawbridge and cox Caitlin Emery won the junior girls’ category comfortably ahead of St Edward’s School and were the second fastest women’s eight of the day ahead of some of the top London and university clubs championship eights.

Henley’s second eight finished eighth in the junior category and 20th of the eights. The third eight J16 girls of Ella Dickson, Florence Lenthall, Gwennie Hunter, Emily Simmons, Freya Weiser, Tabitha Hall, Emma

Eltze, Matilda Macartney and cox Rose McEwen also won their category with a comfortable margin of nearly a minute against Tideway locals Latymer Upper School. The time of the Henley third eight placed them seventh overall of the women’s eights.

Shiplake College’s girls’ quad won the junior sculls event by five seconds. The college also entered a girls’ eight for the first time in this event and they placed seventh out of 14 crews in the junior event.

There were three Shiplake boys’ eights entered. The second eight finished second in the junior eights but were the fastest school in the second eight event and the third eight was the second fastest, just behind Radley College.

The first eight took part in the open eights championship and came fourth overall, behind three university crews but ahead of many local rowing schools.