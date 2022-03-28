Henley Girls put on impressive display at the Tideway

HENLEY Junior Girls returned to the Tideway on Monday to compete in the Schools Head with more than 300 other school and junior club crews from across the UK including Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Raced from Chiswick Bridge to Putney, the course finishes just short of the full Boat Race course.

The girls’ top eight — Natalie Schoenmakers, Lucy Jones, Scarlett Dewar, Pippa Jamieson, Nonnie Luke, Laoise O’Donohue, Ailish Harkin, Josie Sawbridge, and cox Rose McKewan — won the top girls’ event championship eights. Headington School were in 2nd place and Surbiton in 3rd.

Hard on all their heels was the Henley WJ16 eight of Ella Dickson, Florence Lenthall, Sophia Spanswick, Emma Eltze, Gwennie Hunter, Tabitha Hall, Freya Weiser, Matilda Macartney, and cox Caitlin Emery.

Finishing in a new record time of 19.01, the girls were 37 seconds ahead of their closest rivals and third fastest girls’ eight of the day.

Not to be outdone in picking up medals was the girls’ second eight of Ruby Roger, Karima Erbolat, Sophie Eltze, Abilene Artherton, Keira Delaney, Evie Tingate, Blair Fitzgerald, Yasmin Lakatos and cox Matilda Ley, who won their event. The Henley WJ15 eight finished fifth of the 25 girls’ J15 eights competing.

Wednesday saw the Henley juniors competing at the Oarsport Junior Sculling Head, for their third event in five days. With more than 500 crews competing this is a major event for the junior boys and girls who all competed in quad sculls. The event is held at Eton Dorney Rowing Lake, the crews racing two 1,800m legs of the lake with the aggregate time for both determining the winner. Despite a very wet day, the lake presented near perfect conditions for racing.

In the WJ18 quads, Laoise O’Donohue, Ailish Harkin, Nonnie Luke, Nat Schoenmakers, had to settle for the silver medal, finishing in second place just 0.1 seconds behind Wycliffe College Boat Club.

The B boat: Emma Eltze, Blair Fitzgerald, Evie Tingate and Josie Sawbridge also missed out on gold for their category by 0.1 seconds, losing out to Surbiton High School Boat Club. In the WJ17 quads the Wycliffe/Henley positions were reversed with the Henley crew of Lucy Jones, Pippa Jamieson, Scarlett Dewar, Ella Dickson finishing two seconds ahead.

The WJ16 quad of Freya Weiser, Tabitha Hall, Gwennie Hunter and Matilda Macartney had a comfortable win with a 21-second victory over Sir William Perkins.

The largest event of the day, with 67 crews racing, saw WJ15 A and B quads finish seventh and 10th, the B boat being the second fastest B boat just behind Surbiton.

The WJ14s had three boats entered and from a field of 36 the A boat of Jemima Butterworth, Molly Hall, Chloe Hughes, Jemima Painter, and cox Florence French, won by a clear 27 seconds, the biggest margin of the day.

Despite the B boat suffering rudder problems it finished in 10th place, with the C boat having an outstanding result of 11th place.