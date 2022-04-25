Anderson enjoys success in first senior competition

LEANDER Club athletes were amongst the winners of the Great Britain final trials held at Caversham’s Redgrave and Pinsent Lake on Sunday.

There were finals across several categories to determine the overall men’s and women’s national squad small boat champion.

Despite several team regulars being unable to participate due to coronavirus, many of the squad’s Tokyo 2020 athletes were joined on the water by returning GBRT athletes, U23 athletes and new rowers hoping to make their senior debuts this season. The men’s pairs final was a thrilling race which saw Matt Aldridge and Joshua Bugajski take the win only just ahead of Leander Club’s Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George. Leander’s Tom Ford and Rory Gibbs took the third sport.

Leander’s Rowan McKeller and Rebecca Shorten took the podium spot in the women’s pairs ahead of Rebecca Edwards and Leander’s Heidi Long.

Speaking after the final, McKeller said: “We knew we wanted to get a good start and good rhythm and we’re pleased with the result.

“It’s good to see people we have trained against doing so well. We’ve had a good start to the year, we’re in good shape and looking forward to getting out racing this summer.”

The Men’s single sculls was won by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Graeme Thomas with Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Harry Leask and Tom Barras, both Leander scullers, in second and third respectively.

The women’s single sculls was won by Leander’s Lola Anderson on her first race in the senior squad, having performed successfully as an U23. Leander’s Georgie Brayshaw and Kyra Edwards were second and third.

Speaking after the final, Anderson said: “I’m happy to have won today in my first senior race and looking forward to testing and crew combinations.

“We’re missing a few members of the squad at the moment due to covid, so it’s going to be good to get them back as we look to the summer.”