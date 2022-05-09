Development squad shine at Dorney Lake

LEANDER’S development squad had 10 crews entered in nine events at Wallingford Regatta on Sunday which was raced at Dorney Lake.

In the men’s eights Leander’s first crew of Peter Lancashire, Dan Graham, James Robson, Ed Grisedale, Felix Drinkall, James Vogel, Ryan Todhunter, Tom Ballinger and cox Wilf Le Brocq took the honours with the second crew, Leander A, a gap year crew, finishing second. In the women’s eights, in a straight final, Megan Slabbert, Juliette Perry, Sam Courty, Issy Haws, Sarah Ferris, Cam Nyland, Seun Olubodun, Abigail Topp and cox Katie Ward led from the start to take the honours.

In the quads events, Jack Keating, Olly Costley, Bryn Ellery and Rory Harris showed some decent speed to take the win in a straight men’s final, while Imogine Magner, Natasha Harris-White, Katie Mole and Xanthe Weatherhead won their event.

In the women’s double sculls, Seun Olubodun won the first of her two events of the day putting together a great performance with young development athlete Anna Grace.

Meanwhile in the junior quads the crew of Woodall, Gauden, Vujosevic and White finished in second place behind a Windsor Boys crew.