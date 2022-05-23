Oratory students secure bronze medals at Ball Cup

THE Oratory School gained success at the Ball Cup South Regatta held at Dorney Lake.

The U14s boys’ quad of Jacob Bangs, Reece Ackermann, Billy Murray-Clarke, Oliver Robinson and Fraser Robertson narrowly missed out on a medal as they finished in fourth place.

The U16 double of Charles Willmott and Henry Gould rowed a fast semi-final finishing second before finishing fifth in the final.

William Harper competed in his first ever sculling race in the U15 singles where he progressed to the final and finished third overall.

The lower sixth coxed four of Fraser Robertson, Albert Stark, Nathan Hicks, Max Briffett and Joseph Gosling and the upper sixth coxed four of Josh Martin, Tom

Martin, Max Brothers, Oskar Jordan-Barber and Ben Daintree-Blackshaw finished third and fourth

in the Ball Cup Trophy event.

The bronze winning upper sixth crew were awarded their bronze medals by Olympic bronze medallist Sarah Winckless.