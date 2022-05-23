Henley and Shiplake Vikings conquer at Maidenhead Regatta

HENLEY and Shiplake Vikings Rowing Clubs both had success at last Sunday’s Maidenhead Invitational Regatta.

The regatta is specifically targeted at those new and still learning the sport and raced over a 500m sprint course.

Henley’s J13 squad entered three crews with the girls’ J13A boat getting to the semi-final, the girls’ B boat losing to Guildford in the final and the boys’ crew of Ferda Behavka Olli White, Toby Shedden and (honourable boy) Sophie Floyd with cox Scarlet Hyde winning their division against Great Marlow school by two-and-a-half lengths in their J13 final.

The girls’ J14 crew of Charlotte Tong, Evie Meeks, Kelyn Caddle-Simpson, Tilly Mackenzie-Smith and cox Emily Schutz, narrowly lost their first race by a canvas. This put them into the repêchage where they won their next two races, setting up a final with a crew from Maidenhead RC who had beat them in their first race. This time, Henley powered off from the start and won by one length

Shiplake Vikings’ J14 crew, who have been rowing less than a year, won their event at their first competitive outing. The crew of cox Izzy Mathews, Eva Tassell, Isla Forrest, Ella Macdonald and Emily Kolbert raced crews from Great Marlow School, Fulham Reach Rowing Club, Guildford Rowing Club and Canford School on their way to the final. The Vikings also had a women’s J15 crew of cox Keela Saunders, Lola Douglas, Millie White, Eve Blomfield and Janey Manly racing who got through to the semi-final and put in a strong performance, missing out on the final to Guildford Rowing Club.

• SHIPLAKE Vikings Rowing Club is based at Shiplake College and, anyone interested in joining, should email captain-juniors@svrc.club for further details.