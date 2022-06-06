Junior event named in late Duke’s honour

HENLEY Royal Regatta has announced that the Junior Women’s Eights has been renamed The Prince Philip Challenge Trophy to commemorate keen sportsman, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away aged 99 in April last year.

With less than a month to go until this year’s event returns, regatta chairman of the committee of management, Sir Steve Redgrave said: “It feels particularly appropriate to be celebrating the life of Prince Philip — whose ties with the rowing community were appreciated by all — with this fabulous new trophy in the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The roots of Henley Royal Regatta are entwined with the Royal Family and the Junior Women’s Eights, one of the standout events on its debut last year, will honour that history and evolution. I would like to thank our members and all those working with and at the event for supporting us and responding to the pressures of the last two years.”

The regatta was moved to the second week of August last year, and cancelled for the first time outside wartime in its 183-year history in 2020, as a result of the restrictions around covid-19.