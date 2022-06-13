Record entry for women’s regatta

A RECORD number of athletes will race at this year’s Henley Women’s Regatta, with more than 2,000 competitors from eight countries taking to the course between June 17 and 19.

Entries closed last week and there will be 2,180 rowers in 521 crews taking part this year, exceeding the 2019 record of 1,780 athletes across 493 crews.

After overseas crews were unable to attend the regatta in 2021 due to pandemic travel restrictions, this year 48 crews from Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand the USA will compete.

Entries are particularly strong in the larger boat classes, with entries across the championship, aspirational and junior eights events up 50 per cent compared to 2021.

Entries in events for fours and quadruple sculls are up by 25 per cent and entries for pairs and doubles are up 20 per cent.

Henley Women’s Regatta chairman Naomi Riches MBE said: “The number of crews and athletes that have entered this year is incredible, and I am thrilled to be welcoming so many women to Henley in just over two weeks’ time.

“The record numbers show the strength of women’s rowing and I am sure HWR 2022 will be a regatta to remember.”

Racing at the three-day event will begin on the Friday with most events having a time trial to cut entries down to the maximum possible for side-by-side racing, or for seeding purposes. Semi-finals and finals will be held on the Sunday.

The regatta will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/henleywregatta