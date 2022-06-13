Ukranian rower helps Leander triumph at Met Regatta

AN OLYMPIC rower from Ukraine helped a Leander development eight crew triumph at last weekend’s two-day Metropolitan Regatta held at Dorney Lake.

Dmytro Mikhai, 32, racing for the first time for Leander helped the men’s eight of Tom Ballinger, Nick Farrell, Ryan Todhunter, James Vogel, James Robson, Dan Graham and Peter Lanchashire, coxed by Wilf Le Brocq, triumph in the championship event. Mikha and wife Dasha Kutanova, 28, are currently living in Nettlebed with the family of former Leander captain Jack Beaumont.

Beaumont contacted his friend after the Russian invasion of Ukraine offering his help and the men have since been training regularly at Leander.

Leander’s women’s quad saw their crew of Jess Martin, Michelle Truax, Ella Toa and Xanthe Weatherhead triumph on Saturday while on Sunday a composite crew with Leeds University saw Rosa Thompson, Kathryn Mole, Natasha Harris-White and Anna Grace also take first place.

Leander’s Nathaniel Gauden helped a GB junior composite crew along with Matt Long, Josh Mathews and Jacob Ioras win the championship senior quads in a close race. Henley Rowing Club athletes also excelled at the event that uses a slightly different format with all boat classes racing together, for example all women’s eights whether novice or championship standard race together, a first round time trial then places them side by side races of up to eight lanes, the intent to produce more competitive and exciting side by side races. The fastest boat in its category still wins that category even though it may not have come first in its side by side race.

Henley’s junior girls eight had to make some changes from it successful National Schools winning eight, three J16s being drafted in to replace the girls who were racing for GB crews under the banner of Nautilus.

Finishing 14th of the 47 women’s eights this put the Henley crew of Tilly Macartney(J16), Lucy Jones, Gwennie Hunter (J16), Josie Sawbridge Natalie Schoenmakers, Tabby Hall (J16), Blair Fitzgerald and Laoise O'Donohue with cox Rose McEwen in the B final where they finished sixth but still ahead of the next junior crew who were back in E final. Henley’s Nonnie Luke and Pippa Jamieson, raced for GB in the championship category in Nautilus B where they finished first in the C final, while Ailish Harkin in Nautilus A finished first in the B final.