Strong line-up for women’s regatta

INTERNATIONAL crews will provide tough opposition at Henley Women’s Regatta that gets under way today (Friday) with a record entry of crews competing at this year’s event.

A total of 184 clubs will compete at Henley Women’s Regatta this year across 25 events, with several top international names in the mix.

Henley Rowing Club and Leander Club are among those with the most entries — having 10 and nine crews respectively — whilst there is also local interest with entries from Upper Thames and Shiplake College.

Tideway Scullers’ School from Mortlake has entered 12 crews across senior and junior events, the most of any club.

However, the field includes crews from around the world, such as Brown University and the University of California Berkeley. Both reached the final of the USA’s top collegiate event, the NCAA Division 1 championship, at the end of May.

Brown and California are competing in the Ron Needs Challenge Cup for championship eights, which received its largest-ever entry of 15 crews.

Oxford Brookes University will seek to defend their 2021 title against domestic rivals including the University of London, Leander and Thames Rowing Club, while overseas entries include Canadian champions the University of British Columbia, and Irish champions University College Dublin.

Another event packed with international quality is the Haslam Trophy for championship lightweight double sculls, with six overseas entries among the nine crews competing, from Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland and New Zealand.

The largest entry has come for the Frank V Harry Cup for development coxed fours, which attracted 57 crews. They will be whittled down to 16 in the time trials, which start at 9am today.

The three-day regatta culminates on Sunday with the semi-finals and finals.