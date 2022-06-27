Monday, 27 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Success for Markham

UPPER Thames’s Sally Markham triumphed at last weekend’s Euro Masters Regatta held in Bled, Slovenia.

Markham won four events in composite crews in both rowing and sculling in the WM D2-, WMas E2-, WMas E4- and WMasE4x.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33