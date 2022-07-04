Shiplake Vikings crews secure two wins at Reading Town Regatta

SHIPLAKE Vikings triumphed at last weekend’s Reading Town Regatta.

The J14s continued their run of success, with the double sculls crew of Ella Macdonald and Emily Kolbert winning their event, defeating Marlow in both the semi-final and final.

The Vikings J15s coxed quad also won their event, beating Bryanston School and Canford School in the semi-final and final respectively.

The Vikings crew included cox Connie Jones, Niamh Askin, Eve Blomfield, Nia White and Janey Manly.