Henley juniors triumph at multiple end-of-season events

LAST weekend proved a busy time for Henley Rowing Club with their two junior crews in the Henley Royal Regatta qualifying races on Friday, the following day was Reading Town Regatta and Sunday was Egham Regatta.

On top of this Henley juniors were also competing at the selection trials to represent Great Britain against France in a J16 match in Nottingham next month. At Reading Town on Saturday, the WJ14s were competing in their last regatta before the British Championships in two weeks’ time. The event had an international feel about it with crews racing from as far away as New Zealand and the USA, all getting in some final practice before Henley Royal Regatta. The quads were racing first, with both Henley crews reaching the final. Mima Butterworth, Lilian Graham, Chloe Hughes, Jemima Painter and cox Eden Kent, had the better start and won the final by a clear three lengths.

The double of Amelie McDavid and Lilian Graham reached their final but missed out to a strong double from Marlow RC by two lengths. Last race of the day for Henley was the WJ14s octuple which has been unbeaten all season after beating Sydenham High School in the semi-final. With only 10 minutes and four races to go before their final, thunder and lightening meant the regatta had to be abandoned under safety concerns with Henley being awarded the win having put down the fastest time.

The WJ15 coxed four also fell foul to the lightning having beaten a Lady Eleanor Holles crew in the first round. The final against another Lady Eleanor Holles crew was cancelled but with no time taken in the heat the organisers decided to award on the toss of a coin which went in favour of the Henley crew of Josie Savin, Jess Mack, Freya Smith, Lilya Wild and cox Nicole Bielinski.

For the J14 boys’ squad this was their last event of the year and they had mixed fortunes with Felix Richardson racing well to win in the singles, while Harry Catlin and Ed Flood just missed out in their double scull.

The duo were joined in the afternoon by James Mumford and Louis van der Mark in the quadruple scull but narrowly lost the final to a powerful Radley College crew after holding a slight lead for half the race.

Egham Regatta on Sunday was the Henley J13s squad final event of their first year’s racing.

The mixed J13 division was a new one for this regatta whereby the crews had both boys and girls in the same boat.

The three Henley crews won their first races with easily verdicts against crews from Walton and Gordon’s School Boat Club.

The draw meant that two of the Henley crews met in the semi-final with the result being a dead heat. This meant a re-row over the course where the crew of Amy Scott, Toby Shedden, Sophie Floyd and Roxanna Shoenmakers with cox Scarlett Hyde only just beat the crew of Ollie White, Martha Hart, Grace Haldane, Scarlett Sissons and cox Emily Schulz by a canvas.

The third crew of Georgina Ireland, Daisy Millard, Lauren Pollard and Ferda Behavka with cox Ruby Kuehner beat a crew from Weybridge by a distance of one length in their semi-final and then went on to meet the other winning Henley crew in the final. The crew of Scott, Shedden, Floyd, Shoenmakers and Hyde came out on top.

In Nottingham three girls crews — the J16 coxed four of Anna Merritt, Sophia Spanswick, Ella Dickson, Emma Eltze and cox Matilda Ley, the coxless four of Emily Simmons, Daisy Janes, Sophie Eltze, Florence Lenthall and the quad of Matilda Macartney, Gwennie Hunter, Tabitha Hall and Freya Weiser — all won their selection trials against competition from across the country. The Henley crews crews will now represent Great Britain against France at the Olympic venue of Vaires-sur-Marne on July 7 for the 40th edition of the GB v France J16s match.