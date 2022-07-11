Bumper entries for Masters Regatta

THE two-day 2022 Henley Masters Regatta starts today (Friday).

Entries have been oversubscribed and the regatta is set to benefit from the welcome return of many international crews, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the previous two years.

This year’s regatta boasts 1,200 competitors from 108 clubs with 360 accepted crew entries. Both the number of competitors and crew entries are greater than last year and are plenty enough to offer two-full days of racing.

Competing are 145 different rowing clubs from 11 countries, with competitor’s ages ranging from 27 to 83 years: including 76 over 70 years and 11 aged over 80 years.

While 108 of the clubs represented are from the UK, there are 12 clubs from the USA, seven from France, five from Ireland, four from Australia, three from Germany, two from Austria, and one each from New Zealand, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland.

An event spokesman said: “This enlarged and diverse entry represents an excellent array of rowing and sculling experience and promises to deliver two days of enjoyable competitive racing from the Masters of the sport competing to win a medal in the now world-famous purple boxes.”

Racing takes place over a 1000-meter course starting just above Temple Island and finishing at Upper Thames Rowing Club. There will be races every four minutes starting at 9am on both days with crews progressing through their events to the finals on Saturday afternoon. The Mayor of Henley and other rowing dignitaries will be presenting prizes on Saturday afternoon. Supporters and members of the public are welcome to enjoy the racing from the riverbank.