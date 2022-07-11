Six of the best as as regatta returns to normal

THE biggest ever Henley Royal Regatta has been deemed a success.

This year’s event ended on Sunday after six days of action for the first time in its 183-year history.

A record 739 crews, including 172 from overseas, entered the regatta, beating the previous highest total of 660 set in 2019.

An estimated 300,000 people visited the event to watch rowers ranging from schoolboys to some of the world’s elite rowers. Leander Club in Henley claimed four trophies.

The crowds packed into the enclosures and crammed the river

bank to enjoy the occasion with picnics or by visiting the hospitality tents, although the event was hit by heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

As usual, many people watched the action from the water, cheering on the competitors from rowing boats, motor cruisers and paddleboards.

Ed and Maggie Atkinson of Queen Street, Henley, have been watching the racing for more than 30 years from their “floating lawn” by the finish line.

They host family and friends on a colourful raft made from two canoes lashed together and decorated with flowers and artificial turf.

Mrs Atkinson said: “We certainly had a great time. The noise and the crowds were just incredible.”

Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave said he was pleased with the success of the event and thanked the stewards and everyone else involved in the organisation.

It was the first time the regatta had been at full capacity for three year, having gone ahead at a reduced capacity last year and being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strong headwinds on the first three days hampered race times and umbrellas and raincoats were required on Friday and Saturday when the sunshine was sparing and showers frequent.

Torrential rain on Saturday caused crowds to huddle in the boat tents and the Regatta Café, although the racing was not affected.b The sun did come out for finals day on Sunday when three race records were set.

Among the well-known faces at the regatta were celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who posed for pictures, while former prime minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May followed a race on the umpire launch Herakles.

On Friday, Sir Steve took part in a row-past with his former double sculls partner Eric Sims.

The pair were cheered on by the crowds as they came up the course in the same boat they used to win the Double Sculls Championship Cup in 1981.

The biggest crowds were on Saturday when spectators packed into the enclosures and there was a long queue outside the women’s toilets at the regatta enclosure.

Heads turned to the sky with a flypast by a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which was repeated by a Hurricane on Sunday.

Queues formed at the riverside clubs and bars along the towpath, causing gridlock for pedestrians trying to get past.

One group of girls gave up trying to find a space on the packed river

bank and sat down to enjoy their picnic in the middle of the towpath.

Police patrolled the enclosures and the towpath and a police boat speed travelled up and down the river.

Leander’s victories came in the Ladies Challenge Plate, the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup, the Remenham Challenge Cup and the Grand Challenge Cup.

Sir Steve commented on the weather during Sunday’s prize-

giving ceremony, where the cups were presented by Professor Dame Sarah Springman, a British-Swiss triathlete and academic.

He said: “We’ve been blessed over the last few years with some incredible weather, so it had to break at some point.

“Going to six days knowing what our weather cycles are like is knowing that we might get caught out one year. Yesterday came into that category. We’ve got to try to keep the grass green sometimes.”

He praised the quality of the rowing and organisation of the event, saying: “Today, we’ve had some fantastic races, wonderful racing conditions, and a number of records has been broken.

“The world is coming out of two extremely difficult years. I would like to thank the stewards and committee of management for guiding this event through really difficult times. Without the support of our members, we would be in a very different situation than now, so thank you to all of you.

“Without the hard work of our professional team and volunteers, this event would just not happen. Again, thank you and thank you.”

Sir Steve Redgrave said there were new standards being set in the women’s eights events with new cups introduced last year.

He said: “The depth and quality of these events already has been astounding and the winners can call themselves the best in the world.”

Prof Springman called Sir Steve “a national treasure”.

She also highlighted the increased representation of women at the regatta, saying: “It is the 40th anniversary of the first British women’s crew to win a race at Henley Royal Regatta.

“I’ve been forbidden by threat of divorce of mentioning one of the competitors, which might give you a hint that it was my wife.”