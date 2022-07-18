Henley’s junior girls’ quad triumph for Great Britain

THREE Henley crews represented Great Britain against France at the Olympic venue of Vaires-sur-Marne for the 40th edition of the GB v France J16s match. The event is held over 1,500m as opposed to the standard 2,000m.

The crews were a J16 coxed four of Anna Merritt, Sophia Spanswick, Ella Dickson, Emma Eltze and cox Matilda Ley, the coxless four of Emily Simmons, Daisy Janes, Sophie Eltze, Florence Lenthall and the quad of Matilda Macartney, Gwennie Hunter, Tabitha Hall and Freya Weiser.

First off was the coxed four who establisheda length lead in the first 500m but the French crew, who have now been incorporated into the national team, showed their resilience and clawed their way back to eventually win a length. Next up was the quad, having raced at the royal regatta the week previously. Freya Weisser led her crew to a quick start where they were half-a-length up after 250m, when Matilda Macartney called the crew to settle into their rhythm they began to move away from the French crew with ease, showing their technical quality. They continued to open the gap and were victorious by 13 seconds. The final Henley crew to race was the coxless four, stroked by Sophie Eltze, they got off to a quick start, and were level throughout the race. Eltze increased the striking to 39 strokes per minute but it wasn’t to be enough as the French pipped the Henley four by a foot.

Overall France won 11-3.