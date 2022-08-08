Upper Thames dominate on home waters at Town and Visitors’ Regatta

UPPER THAMES lifted the Peter Sutherland Challenge Cup for the most successful club at last Saturday’s Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta.

The Remenham-based club won 11 events in a day that saw 271 crews racing in 136 races, running continuously from 9am to 7pm.

Upper Thames’s wins were spread out with two in the open events, three in the women’s, two in the mixed and four in the masters categories.

In the open events Upper Thames saw their Band 3 double of George and Reid triumph against Reading Rowing Club in a time of three minutes and 35 seconds whilst their other win came in the in Band 2 singles where Tom Foster beat clubmate Sam Diserens by three-and-a-half lengths in a time of three minutes and 30 seconds.

In the women’s events Upper Thames took the honours in the coxless fours after they beat Reading RC by four-and-a-half lengths. Anna van Leemputten secured the Band 4 singles after beating scullers from Bentham Boat Club and Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club in a time of four minutes and 16 seconds. An Upper Thames/Wycliffe Junior composite crew won the Band 1 quads, defeating Stratford-upon-Avon by one-and-a-half lengths.

In the mixed events Upper Thames defeated London rowing Club in the Band 1 coxed fours by one-and-three-quarters of a length while Upper Thames also took the honours in the Band 2 doubles as Griffiths and Pickthall beat clubmates Buckett and Hinton by one-and-a-half lengths.

In the masters events Upper Thames won the Open E/F quads after defeating their clubmates by three lengths whilst in the women’s A/B quads Upper Thames defeated Warwick Boat Club and London Rowing Club in a time of three minutes and 28 seconds.

In the masters doubles, Upper Thames won the F/G open event, beating Bentham RC by one length whilst the women’s F double defeated Eton Excelsior Rowing Club by three-and-a-half lengths.

Elsewhere Henley Rowing Club secured four wins with two coming in the masters events in which they had five boats entered.

Henley Rowing Club’s masters women’s squad entered five crews in Henley Town Regatta on Saturday. Two Vet F double sculls and a Vet D quad raced well in their heats.

The women’s C/D double of Michaela Spitzer and Sarah Girling won their three boat final easily in a time of four minutes and four seconds whilst in one of the last races of the day the women’s masters F/G quad of Aoife Scott, Miriam O’Leary, Margaret Hall and Julia Lock rowed through the Marlow opposition to win by three lengths in a time of four minutes and 15 seconds.

In the J16 singles, Henley’s Sam Hunter beat Oliver Smee to Shiplake College and a sculler from Wiltshire Sculling School to win his event in a time of four minutes and three seconds.

In the Band 3 mixed double sculls, Henley’s Ed Fisher and Laurne Herrington beat a double from their own club and a crew from Poplar Blackwall Rowing Club in a time of three minutes and 37 seconds.

The fastest race of the day saw Blue Star Club (the alumni rowing club of Newcastle University) win the Band 1 eights event in a time of two minutes and 39 seconds..

After the event, regatta president Glen Lambert said: “It’s been a fantastic regatta showcasing the best of Henley both on and off the water.

“After being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and running a competitor-only event in 2021 it’s been great to have held the regatta back in its traditional format and location and to hear how much our competitors enjoyed their day racing on this iconic stretch of water.”

Regatta chairman Mark Davies thanked everyone who helped put the regatta on. Davies said: “I’d like to thank all our volunteers, subscribers, sponsors and supporters who do so much to make the regatta a success.

“The regatta committee would also like to thank the stewards of Henley Royal Regatta, who allow us to use their land and facilities, and Henley Town Council who have supported the regatta consistently for many years.

“Particular thanks also go to the younger juniors of Henley Rowing Club who manned the stake boats at the start all day in warm and humid conditions.”

Next year’s regatta will take place on Saturday, July 29.