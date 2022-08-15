Harkin wins GB gold in European event

TWO girls from Henley Rowing Club represented Great Britain at the Coupe de le Jeunesse in Ourense, Spain, last weekend.

Henley’s Ailish Harkin competed in the pair where she won gold with with her partner Isadora Kennedy from Surbiton High School. Meanwhile clubmate Pippa Jamieson, competing in the coxless fours, helped Great Britain to a fifth-place finish on both days.

These two results helped Great Britain win both the girls’, boys’ and overall trophies for the competition that was competed for by 15 European countries.