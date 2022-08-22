Leander help GB top European Championship table

LEANDER CLUB were in fine form as Great Britain topped the rowing medal table at the European Championships held in Munich which culminated in the finals last Saturday and Sunday.

Great Britain finished the event with 10 medals in total – six gold, three silver and bronze.

On Saturday Great Britain picked up four gold, two silver and a bronze medal.

The women’s quadruple sculls (W4x) of Leander’s Jess Leyden, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw along with Edinburgh University’s Lucy Glover put in an outstanding row to become the first GB crew to win a gold medal in in event in more than 10 years. Speaking after the race, in which Netherlands finished second and Ukraine third, Brayshaw said: “This is amazing. It’s my first gold at a senior event, so I’m absolutely buzzing and I want to cry.

“It just makes me so hungry for the World Championships in September. I can’t wait.”

Leyden added: “We’ve worked so hard for this, we’ve changed what we needed to change and we’ve all committed to our training and racing and it’s really paying off.”

The men’s eight won gold as they edged out the Netherlands and Italy into the silver and bronze medal places respectively.

Amongst the crew was Leander’s Sholto Carnegie and Tom Ford along with Sonning Common’s Tom Digby who rows for Oxford Brookes University Boat Club.

Speaking about the race, Crnegie said: “We kept it focused today. We all feel that this is a really exciting project and we keep building it and want to take in these moments, enjoy it. It’s very special to be with your best mates and winning.” Digby added: “I think today has been absolutely great for the team, all that energy and getting these results is really special for everyone; us the athletes, staff, the coaches, parents, family and the team itself.”

The women’s four of Leander’s Rowan McKellar, Heidi Long and Samantha Redgrave along with Imperial College’s Rebecca Shorten secured gold with Ireland taking silver and Romania bronze.

The men’s four, which included Leander’s Will Stewart, secured gold with the Netherlands second and Romania third. Both the women’s pair Leander’s Emily Ford and Esme Booth and the men’s pair both secured silver medals.

Speaking after finishing second in the women’s event, Booth said: “It’s been an amazing ride. It’s incredible racing in this pair with Emily, it’s really good fun and we are both enjoying it.

The final medal of the day saw Ben Pritchard take bronze in the PR1 men’s single sculls.

On Sunday GB continued its dominance of the event by adding two more gold medals and a silver to thetally.

The most emotional moment of the day saw the unbeaten PR3 mixed coxed four, that is coxed by Leander’s Erin Kennedy, cruise to the top of the podium with France second and Germany third.

Kennedy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago, will now be taking a break from the team as she continues her treatment over the coming months. After the race, she said: “Today’s really emotional for me. I’m trying to hold it together, but there were a few cracked calls in the last 300. I’m just really proud, not for myself to be honest. But for the team. I think it’s a lot for me to take, but it’s also a lot for them. They’ve picked me up every time. They’ve been amazing and it’s my last championships as I won’t be going to the worlds this year, which I know is the right thing to do.

“It hurts that I won’t be there, but actually I just keep thinking that it’s such a privilege to have something that I love so much and something to work towards for next season.

“If there was anything that was going to motivate me to get better, it’s to come back and to do this all again next season. To take this crew to Paris, that’s what motivates me and it’s a privilege to have something that I love so much to really drive me. I know these guys will be with me all the way. I feel so proud to be a part of this crew. It’s amazing to be a European champion and to keep the legacy going.” The women’s eight, made up of Leander’s Rebecca Edwards, Lauren Irwin, Emily Ford, Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave, Rowan McKellar, Heidi Long, cox Morgan Baynham-Williams and Imperial College’s Rebecca Shorten, had to settle for silver behind winners Romania with the Netherlands in the bronze position.

Speaking after the race Baynham-Williams, said: “I think we threw absolutely everything at it. We definitely stepped on today and left it all out on the track.”

Edwards added: “This year has been full of emotion for me and we gave everything we could today. Winning this silver medal is a bit of redemption and I feel like the women’s eight is going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Elsewhere, Imogen Grant and Emily Craig secured gold in the lightweight women’s double sculls.

Summarising the weekend’s racing, Louise Kingsley, director of performance for GB Rowing, said: “We’ve got a fantastic group of athletes here and they have stepped up this weekend. Without them we couldn’t be doing anything. We’ve also got a very good team of coaches and support staff. We’ve gone back to doing the basics really well and here we are, topping the medal table.

“This is very much a stepping stone to the World Championships. We’ve got another month to build on what we have done here and we need to keep our feet firmly on the ground.

“There is still a long way to go and I’m sure the rest of the world will go away and step on too. Overall we are in a good place and I’m loving this job, it’s the best job in the world.”