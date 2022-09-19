Upper Thames gain success at World Masters Regatta

A SMALL group of Upper Thames athletes all came away with medals at last week’s World Rowing Masters Regatta held in Libourne near Bordeaux in south-west France.

The five-day regatta started on Wednesday last week with more than 4,000 crews from 50 countries, with athletes ranging in age from 27 to 93, competing in more than 600 races over a 1,000m course. The World Masters was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to covid and this made for a competitive regatta as crews from around the world had focussed on returning to racing at this competition.

The Upper Thames squad of Clive Cooper, Jeremy Dobbin, David Hope, Peter Jacobs, Dan Sadler, Judith Burne, Helen Mangan and Anna van Leemputten competed in 30 events, including composite crews with other clubs, winning eight events in total and recording a further 15 second and third places. Despite having just seven athletes, Upper Thames achieved the ninth highest total points out of more than 700 participating clubs.

Hope won the single sculls in the men’s 60-64 category while Dobbin won coxless pairs with Lewis Hancock from Derwent Rowing Club in the 65-69 age category. Mangan and Burne won double sculls in both the 55-59 and 60-64 age categories and were the fastest in the latter category out of 67 crews.

Jacobs and Sadler won in coxless pairs in both the 55-59 and 60-64 age categories and were the fastest of 28 crews in the latter category.

The duo also combined with Hope and Cooper to win in the 60-64 age category coxless fours, repeating the similar feat achieved at the World Masters in Budapest in 2019.