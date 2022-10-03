Leander athletes win gold as GB tops medal table

LEANDER Club’s Sholto Carnegie and Tom Ford, along with Sonning Common’s Tom Digby, helped the Great Britain men’s eight secure gold on final day of the World Championships in Raicie in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The gold medal, along with two bronze in the men’s single sculls and PR3 single sculls, helped GB top the medal table with 12 following the three days of finals. In all GB picked up seven golds, a silver and four bronze medals.

The men’s eight of Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, David Bewicke-Copley, Carnegie, Charlie Elwes, Digby, James Rudkin, Ford and cox Harry Brightmore concluded their unbeaten season with gold, adding to their European Championship title.

The British crew got their bows in front early on and were able to control the race from the front as the field sprinted behind them.

Speaking after the race Digby, who rows for Oxford Brookes University Boat Club, said: “It’s been a great year. We’ve had new guys come into the team and we’ve had a lot of guys come back from the Olympics with things they wanted to achieve when they got back.

“It’s been a really strong blend of enthusiasm with the young guys

and their leadership and the experience.

“This eight is a great example of what happens when we get those two things in synchronicity. It’s been a tough season but it’s been awesome.”

On Saturday GB secured four gold medals, a silver and two bronze with Leander athletes involved in five of the boats.

Three Olympic-class world champion gold medals were awarded in the space of an hour with the women’s four, men’s four and lightweight women’s double sculls all topping the podium.

Leander’s Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar and Samantha Redgrave along with Imperial College Boat Club’s Rebecca Shorten took gold by more than two seconds in the women’s four. Having won at two World Cups and the European Championships, the crew have been unbeaten all season.

Speaking after the win, Redgrave said: “We came off of Europeans knowing that we were doing a good job but we still had stuff to work on, and we just got our heads down and trained hard at camp for over a month.

“It’s really paid off, we said what we were going to do, and I think that’s the one thing we’ve done so well this year is when we’ve said we were going to do something we really commit.”

The men’s four of Sam Nunn, Freddie Davidson, David Ambler and Leander’s Will Stewart became champions after a composed and solid race which saw them win by a similar margin to the women’s four.

Soon after the women’s lightweight double sculls secured gold ahead of the USA.

The unbeaten PR3 mixed coxed four, which included Leander Club cox Morgan Baynham-Williams continued Great Britain’s long winning streak in this boat class with a decisive victory in a new world best time of six minutes, 48.34 seconds.

The men’s quadruple sculls of Leander’s Harry Leask and Tom Barras, along with George Bourne and Matt Haywood produced their best race of the season to take silver, less than a second behind champions Poland.

Leander’s Jess Leyden, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw along with Edinburgh Univeristy Boat Club’s Lucy Glover went toe-to-toe with Olympic women’s quadruple sculls champions China throughout their race. The Netherlands came through on the outside in the closing stages to push the British women into bronze-medal position.

The men’s pair also secured bronze for GB in their event.

Last Friday, on the first day of the finals, GB secured gold in both the PR3 men’s pair and PR3 women’s pair.