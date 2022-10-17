Shiplake College athletes dominate at Reading head

SHIPLAKE College Boat Club and Henley Rowing Club’s junior boys both gained success at last Saturday’s Reading Small Boats Head of the River race.

Shiplake came away with eight wins, four second places and two third places from their 22 race entries. Most of the college’s 36 rowers raced in two divisions over the 3,700m course, mixing between singles, doubles and quads.

Luke Byca, Fred Fox, Freddie Middleton and Charlie Kenna won the men’s open coxed fours whilst Jack Duggan, Callan Wallis, Johannes Meiswinkel and Ed Houghton triumphed in the boys’ J17 quad.

Jack Duggan, Callan Wallis, Johannes Meiswinkel, Ed Houghton and Oli Joiner won the boy’s J17 coxed fours in a time that was one minute, 31 seconds faster than the second placed crew.

In the J18s, Fred Fox and Freddie Middleton won the pairs whilst Leo Crighton and Geroge Fitzgerald took the honours in the doubles. In the J16 boys’ doubles, Daniel Wilson and his partner took the honours. In the girls’ events, Georgia Catlin, Maya Jackson, Emily Downingand Lara Vahlé won the J18 quads while Lara Vahlé, Emily Over, Sophia Foreman and Georgie Morrow on the J17 quads in a time that was 56 seconds faster than the second placed crew. Meanwhile, 15 boys from Henley Rowing Club’s J15 to 18 squad took part in single and double sculls events.

In J17 double sculls, Jacob Len and Roman Meredith finished second in a field of 15 crews while Louis Bolton was first in band two of J17 single sculls with Jacob Len also first in band two of J16 single sculls. Viggo Gibbons was second in band four of J16 single sculls but ninth overall in a total field of 48 scullers.

Felix Richardson clocked up his second win in two weeks finishing first in J15 single sculls by more than 90 seconds in a fast time that would have ranked him fifth overall in the J16 event.