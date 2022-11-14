Middleton leads way

SHIPLAKE College competed at the Kingston head over the 5.2km course last Saturday.

In the boy’s section, Freddie Middleton won the men’s open by 14 seconds against a second-placed sculler from Westminster. Harrison Harper finished fifth, Ned Floyd sixth and Fred Fox seventh.

Shiplake had eight girls enter the J18 race where Jessica Weir finished fourth overall. Georgia Catlin finished 10th, A Merrit 12th, Sophia Foreman 13th, Emily Downing 16th, Emily Over 17th and Lucy Price 28th.

The next experience for some of these scullers will be tomorrow’s (Saturday) Great Britain rowing trials.