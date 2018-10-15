Page breaks collar bone in south coast defeat

AN INJURY-HIT Henley Hawks Women side suffered a heavy 36-0 league defeat in their fourth match of the season at Hove on Sunday.

Henley got off to a nervous start as Hove came straight out the blocks with some hard runs and a good off loading game allowing them to break but they were called back for a forward pass.

The visitors won clean ball from the scrum as Williams at fly-half got the ball out the back of the tackle and great hands down the line to Baker but she couldn’t make the final pass.

A solid scrum from Hove, keeping the ball alive with quick hands allowed the gap to open for their 10, putting boot to ball, a bounce allowed her to regather and score.

From the restart Henley put the pressure on with some big tackles from Collins, Etheridge and Davies. Hove played their phases, building up the pitch wearing down the Hawks finding the space on the outside to score again under the posts for a 12-0 lead.

Saverton won the Hawks a penalty from the restart, Davidson opted to take it quickly with some positive play, controlled by Williams and the forwards.

Hove then had another scrum which had been a strong part of their game, creating a good platform for the backs to play from which saw the hosts score under the posts to make it 19-0.

The home side were on the front foot with a lot of momentum and Henley were struggling to defend as they scored again to lead 26-0 at the interval with the visitors suffering another injury with Page leaving the field with a broken collar bone.

Henley upped their game in the second half with a lot more territory and possession. Better body position from the forwards allowed the Hawks to build phases up the pitch, Davidson distributing well from the rucks. Hawks started to move the ball wide with some good offloads and hands from the backs as Edwards found some gaps but only to be stopped by the fullback.

Half an hour into the half and still no score was a testament to the defence from both teams. One last push from Hove see them capitalise on Henley’s narrow defence, by shipping the ball to the winger to score in the corner.

This was a tough day for the Hawks with players’ player awarded to Holly Williams and coaches player to Ellis Collins.