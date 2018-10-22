Hosts’ gallant fight back not enough against leaders

HENLEY HAWKS WOMEN fought back valiantly to secure a Championship South 1 bonus point from their 19-14 home defeat against top-of-the-table Thurrock Ladies last Sunday at Dry Leas.

From the kick-off the Hawks piled on the pressure and good running from Thompson and Kingman gave Henley the upper hand. However, the hosts gave away a penalty for holding on.

From a scrum Henley got the ball to Edwards who linked up with Wilkie but a good cover tackle from the Thurrock fullback stopped the hosts breaking through.

Thurrock found a gap on the wing to score the opening try. Henley again put on the pressure from the kick-off with some good tackles but Thurrock burst through to score again. The conversion was scored to put the visitors 12-0 up.

Despite the Hawks women having the majority of the possession and territory Thurrock won the ball back and again went over the line for their third try of the half.

In the second half Henley patiently moved the ball left and right tiring the defence for Wheeler to power over the line to score the first points for the hosts to make it 19-7. Henley’s momentum and intensity forced Thurrock to make mistakes giving away several penalties. Henley continued forward powering towards the line and one more mistake from Thurrock and the referee awarded a penalty try to make it 19-14.

With 10 minutes remaining Henley Hawks women tried to get one more try to draw or take the win. Another solid scrum saw Henley win it against the head and swift hands found Baker a gap on the outside. A two-on-one situation against the last

player just couldn’t get the pass away.

Player-of-the-match went to Sophie Thompson on the flank while coaches’ player went to Megan Davies and Jeni Kingman for good running lines and solid defence.

Henley Hawks Women: 1 Constable, 2 Simpson, 3 Davies, 4 Ashman, 5 Kingman, 6 Wheeler, 7 Thompson, 8 Wysocki-Jones, 9 Davidson, 10 Williams, 11 Parry, 12 Edwards, 13 Wilkie, 14 Copley, 15 Baker. Replacements: Barrett, Bowring, Black, Tavinor, Franklin, Van Der Grient, Clayton-Walsh.