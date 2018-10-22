Former England captain coaches Shiplake students

FORMER England rugby captain Martin Corry visited Shiplake College to deliver a masterclass to pupils.

Corry helped train 140 boys in the U14 and U15 age groups on the riverside pitches at the college where they engaged in a touch-and-pass game so the former flanker could assess the playing style and technique of each individual.

After the day’s training Corry said: “The boys were a delight to coach and the improvement, especially in the touch and pass game, across all levels was very impressive.

“It is clear they are well coached and have good rugby brains, shown in their ability and more importantly willingness to pick up new information.”

Meanwhile Shiplake’s director of sport, Mark Griffiths, added: “We were absolutely delighted to host Martin Corry. He was full of passion and energy, which really did rub off on to the majority of the boys.

“He helped to coach every boy from the A to C team, in both age groups and inspired them all to become better, more focused and passionate players.

“He worked on a variety of skills, all relevant to the team he was with and it was a wonderful afternoon, full of determination and fun.”