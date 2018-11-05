Amber and blues left reeling by late leveller

A LATE High Wycombe Ladies goal earned the visitors a share of the spoils at Henley’s Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Henley started the brighter side dominating possession but were unable to take their chances in front of goal.

Against the run of play Wycombe broke away to score the opening goal of the game. Approaching half-time Henley started to apply more pressure on the Wycombe defence.

After some well worked passing through midfield the ball was played to Lara Wilkinson who fired home to level the score.

Henley started the second half strongly and player-of-the-match Georgie Metcalfe mounted a quick attack to slip the ball to Keira Halloran who fired the amber and blues into the lead.

Despite continuous attacks Henley failed to convert further in front of goal. Towards the end of the game Wycombe started to put more pressure on the Henley defence and their determination won them a short corner which was converted with a good strike for the last hit of the game to level the score.