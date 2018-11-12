Home side’s forwards prove the difference as depleted Abbey are defeated

ABBEY found possession and territory hard to come by for long periods of their game at Wallingford as they battled bravely and defended impressively against a strong set of home forwards, but rarely looked likely winners of a dull contest last Saturday.

Abbey had to face the dual hazards of the sun in their eyes and a driving wind as the first half kicked off. The visitors’ first attack featured good handling from second row Adam Brooker, flanker Ed House and number eight Maurice O’Connell, but their hard work was ruined when a penalty was conceded. Jackson Sayce kicked for the posts from 45 metres, but although his massive effort was signalled as a goal by both touch judges, referee Simon Blake overruled them and disallowed the score.

Wallingford soon over-kicked again and Brooker and centre Mike Beckly handled well as Abbey tried to move the ball from inside their own 22. Wallingford conceded a penalty and after George House had won the subsequent lineout, second row Gereie Sutherland made good ground. O’Connell carried on the attack and skipper Will Bevan moved the ball to the right. Beckly made further progress but then possession was lost.

Just after the end of the opening quarter Wallingford mounted a prolonged attack with Tappin again prominent. After 23 minutes flanker Nathan Chapman supported a good run by Tappin to cross for the opening try. Sayce added the conversion.

By this stage O’Connell and Sutherland had changed places in the pack and the visitors’ scrum began to look steadier. Both players were involved in the next Abbey attack, after which Bevan kicked a penalty into the home 22. George House again secured the lineout ball and scrum half John Malivore and prop Ollie Charlton drove up the middle of the field. Prop Adam Postlethwaite took play closer to the home line, but after good work from fullback Jules Greenaway and winger David Canham Abbey were penalised.

Russ Orrburns replaced Postlethwaite after half an hour of play and after Wallingford had missed touch with a long kick Greenaway ran the ball back. Orrburns, Sutherland and Charlton all made ground and Ed House and Brooker took play into the home 22.

A further lineout win for George House resulted in a good sequence of passes involving Malivore, Bevan and Sutherland. Ed House was held close to the line and after further drives from Sutherland, O’Connell and Greenaway Abbey were awarded a five metre scrum. Sutherland drove from the back of the set piece, and when he was tackled Ed House was up in support to dive over for a try. The wind appeared to have dropped as Shackleford set up his conversion attempt, but the gust recommenced as he shaped to kick and the wind held the ball up. The half time whistle sounded immediately afterwards with Abbey trailing by two points.

Early in the second half Wallingford stole the ball and it needed a good tackle from Ed House to stop number eight Ian Jeffreys. Wallingford were soon in the Abbey half, and winger Peter McKinley was tackled into touch just short of the visitors’ line. Wallingford were then awarded a kickable penalty, but instead they decided to opt for a scrum. The home forwards applied telling pressure but Malivore twice disrupted his opposite number James Springer at the base of the scrum. The second time this happened Abbey were penalised again and Chapman took a quick tap, crossing wide on the left for his side’s second try. Sayce’s conversion attempt was held up in the wind. Abbey were soon on the attack again, with hooker Matthew Hart and George House taking play close to the line. Malivore and winger Alex Langford-Pollard worked the ball to the left corner, but the visitors were penalised at a scrum and then marched back ten metres for backchat. Soon after this, Postlethwaite returned in place of Charlton, with Chris Shaw coming on for George House and George Pawlett replacing Langford-Pollard. Pawlett was soon in the action, tackling the dangerous Chapman as he made another run and after just three minutes off the field George House returned when his brother was injured.

A long period of Wallingford pressure saw Abbey defending bravely at a series of five metre scrums. Springer was held just short of the line and Shaw did well to halt Jeffreys. Eventually, Wallingford moved the ball wide to the left and Sayce set up a try for fullback Dan Sadler. Again the wind disrupted Sayce’s conversion attempt, but with a 17-5 lead and just 15 minutes remaining Wallingford were in a strong position.

Ed House returned for Sutherland and Charlton replaced Hart as the game entered its final 10 minutes. Bevan and Shaw tried hard to engineer a gap in the home defence, but there was not real sign of a further Abbey score. Just before the match ended, O’Connell limped off with Langford-Pollard returning in his place, and a final run from George House took play back into the home half. Wallingford would have liked to have secured a bonus point, but Abbey tackled well in the dying stages and could at least derive some comfort from preventing a fourth try.

Abbey: J Greenaway, D Canham, C Shackleford, M Beckly, A Langford-Pollard (G Pawlett, 55 mins), W Bevan, J Malivore, O Charlton (A Postlethwaite 55 mins), M Hart (O Charlton, 71 mins), A Postlethwaite (R Orrburns, 30 mins), G Sutherland (E House, 71 mins), A Brooker, G House (C Shaw, 55 mins), E House (G House, 58 mins), M O’Connell (A Langford-Pollard, 80 mins).