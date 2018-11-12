Youthful Bulls side have the wind in their tails

A YOUNG Henley Bulls side that consisted of three 18-year-olds made it back-to-back Zoo Shield wins as they ran out 38-26 winners at Hertford last Saturday.

The Bulls kicked off with a strong wind behind them and with the open phases of play even with both teams looking to gain the upper hand.

Young scrum half Ben Vennner was causing Hertford a lot of problems, not allowing their number eight anytime at the scrum, turning the ball over and gaining an interception which led to the ball being moved out wide to Tapua. He carried into the 22 before popping a pass to Rhys Edwards to score in the corner.

Hertford came straight back and used the slope to their advantage. They met a strong defence with Venner, Harry Jackson, Scott White and James Dobree-Carey all making effective tackles.

Hertford were beginning to get the upper hand in the scrum which led to a penalty try. The Bulls started to put the pressure back on Hertford, keeping the ball, going through the phases and starting to move Hertford’s big pack around.

The Bulls had a line out on the Hertford’s 22, a good take by Dobree-Carey led to a drive to allow Jimmy Wright to get the ball down over the line. The Bulls were now playing attacking rugby with Venner controlling the pace of the game.

A scrum with a narrow blind side led to Liam Goodison picking up and attacking the blind to feed Venner whose quick pass led to Edwards making a 30 meter dash, only to be stopped just short of the line. A few phases later, Peter Kerins fed Sam Qulech, whose footwork allowed him to crash over.

Hertford hit straight back as the Bulls fell to tackles and allowed the hosts to score by the posts. Just before half time, the Bulls built up the pressure which allowed George Primmet to crash over to make the score 26-12.

Playing down the slope against the wind in the second half, the Bulls applied the pressure and were camped in the Hertford 22. The forwards, marshalled by Venner, went through the phases to get within a few meters of the line, a gap then appeared to allow Venner to dive over.

The Bulls were not finished as a break from Will Janes, back in the side after recovering from a broken hand, led to a penalty which was kicked into the corner for a line out 10 meters out. A catch from Dobree-Carey set up a drive which Hertford did well to disrupt, only to see White spinning, twisting and turning to crash over the line.

Hertford came back strongly in last 15 minutes and scored two late tries to make the final score 38-26 to the Bulls.