Fowler’s try lifts Nuns off the foot of table

ABBEY NUNS recorded their second league victory of the season in as many weeks with a gutsy 7-0 win over Trojans, writes Fiona Tomas.

A converted try was all that separated the two sides on Sunday as the Emmer Green side ground out a low-scoring albeit spirited victory to lift them off the bottom of the table and into sixth place in Championship South.

The vital score came after the break from replacement second-row and taliswoman Meaghan Fowler and was duly converted by the in-form Alice Denton.

There were, however, ample opportunities for the Nuns to score more, noticeably when their opposition was reduced to 14 after winger Gabriella Millard was tackled high.

The resulting play led to a series of scrums but Trojans defended stoically to keep the Nuns at bay, with flanker Pippa Robinson being denied inches short.

It was a bright start for Abbey – whose back three of Millard, Annette Tomas and Anais Carbon all returned probing kicks with gusto in the opening period.

But once again, it was the ferocious work rate of Abbey’s forward pack which staunchly snuffed out the Trojans’ attack throughout.

Heroic tackles from second row Fi Manning and hooker Claire Stevens kept them from the line which ensured the Nuns closed out the first half with the score even at 0-0.

The final result was a fitting reward for prop Hollie King, who, running out in Abbey colours for the 50th time, tested the Trojans defence until a series of well-worked pick-and-goes propelled Fowler over the whitewash.

As they had failed to do only weeks ago against Bath — when they succumbed to a last-minute score — the Nuns doggedly closed the game out with a series of well-chased kicks, with centres Chloe Sharman and Lou Burgham providing the necessary pressure.

Speaking after the game, Abbey Nuns’ coach Jack Reynolds said: “At this level, wins are worth their weight in gold.

“It’s really pleasing to see us not play as well as we can but grind out results.

“Defensively, we are showing that we can compete with the best teams, rarely do you see someone getting nailed at this level, but we kept Trojans out which was fantastic, considering we spent a large period of time defending on our own try line.

“What’s great to see is how strong the team is becoming mentally.

“Leading 7-0 is tough, but the girls never let the pressure get to them — the last ten minutes was the smartest rugby we have played all season.”

• HENLEY Hawks Women slipped to the foot of the table last Sunday after losing their sixth successive match, 39-5, at home to Bath Ladies.