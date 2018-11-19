Development side hit back to silence Sirens in derby encounter

ABBEY Nuns’ development side battled back from a try down to secure victory against local rivals Redingensians Sirens, writes Fiona Tomas.

Lewis Jones’ side came away with a scrappy 15-7 win at Old Bath Road in Sonning to take the spoils in the local derby clash.

It was the Sirens who started the game with greater determination and deservedly took the lead after 20 minutes while Abbey were penalised for a series of offside infringements.

But Emily Henderson – who drove tirelessly at Sirens’ defence all game – pulled one back for Abbey minutes after the break to even the scores.

In a game which largely centred around ferocious battles among the forwards, Jo Brind and Siobhan Kearns proved influential with their strong carries – even stealing a scrum at one point with prop Megan Turnell.

The second-half saw greater consolidation between fly-half Gabriella Millard and scrum-half and skipper Sarah Northover as was a greater attack from Abbey’s back line, while Nebo Meyiwa proved a threat from inside centre after a last-minute starting call-up. Flanker Sarah-Jane Garside also proved instrumental in gaining the Nuns continual territory going forward, as well as jumping to great success in Abbey’s well-implemented line-outs.

An increased work-rate from the Nuns saw Katherine Sheppard thump the ball down on the try line as Sirens tired.

And Northover dived over for her side’s vital third to all but guarantee a vital away win for the Emmer Green outfit with the last action of the game.