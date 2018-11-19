Falcons swoop to halt Bulls’ progress in county cup

HENLEY BULLS crashed out of this season’s Oxfordshire Cup at the first round stage as they went down 24-15 at Chinnor Falcons on Friday night of last week.

With both teams looking to use their backs to play free running rugby, the weather had other ideas. The wind was howling across the pitch and the rain was lashing down.

The Bulls kicked off into the wind and the first few phases of the match set the tone of the game with the ball kept tight in the forwards and then kicked down the pitch.

Chinnor had the wind advantage and used this to their advantage and put the pressure on the Bulls in their 22.

The pressure eventually told and Chinnor scored after 15 minutes and to make matters worse the in-form Sam Quelch had to be withdrawn with a broken hand.

The Bulls came charging back and began to get the upper hand in the set piece. They used this to work their way up to the Chinnor 22 where the forward battle was physical, but through Scott White, Adam Neal, and Jimmy Wright they were gaining metres.

A line-out, 10 meters out, led to Andrew Stobbs finding White. This led to a driving maul which Chinnor Falcons did well to stop just short before James Dobree-Carey bounced over the line to score a try and reduce the deficit to

7-5.

The next part of the half was a forward battle, with each side struggling to hold onto ball in the wet conditions.

A penalty allowed Chinnor Falcons to kick into the Bulls 22. A mini drive from line-out and a break off the back of the maul allowed Chinnor Falcons to score to lead 12-5.

This gave confidence to the home side and they gradually worked up their way back into the Henley Bulls’ 22.

The Bulls’ defence stood strong with some good tackling from the Henley back five forwards White, Wright, Neal, Dobree-Carey and Liam Goodison which saw Bulls hold out for five minutes to take the game into half-time.

The Bulls came firing out of the blocks in the second half with some good tactical kicking from fly-half Peter Kerins which led to Bulls attacking in the Chinnor 22, a couple of phases led to Ollie Rudd throwing a miss-pass to Tapau who finished well to take it to 12-10.

The remaining part of the game was played in the Bulls’ half, a lot in their 22. It was a heroic defensive effort with so many tackles being put in by the Bulls’ forwards.

The pressure eventually told, allowing Chinnor Falcons to score twice. However, despite the Henley Bulls being battered and bruised, they did not give up and finished the game strongly, with Andrew Stobbs scoring.