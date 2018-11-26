Falcons downed by Ealing Academy

HENLEY Falcons — the club’s U20 side — lost out in their third game of the season at home against a strong Ealing Academy side at Dry Leas.

Ealing arrived with a large, experienced squad of players who train together twice a week. The smaller, less conditioned Henley squad could easily have been intimidated, but this was not the case.

Stout defence was a feature of the game, with some of the tackling from the Falcons big forwards, notably Vlad, Williams, Rhodes and Priestley and new inside centre, Inia, a powerful player who rocked the Ealing carriers back again and again.

Ealing scored their four tries evenly across the 70 minutes while the Facons scored both tries in the second half. The hosts first try was scored by Porter, wide on the right, after some intense pressure in the Ealing 22; quick hands from the ruck saw the right winger dot down from close range.

The next score for the Falcons came after further time spent in the Ealing 22. A number of phases near the posts saw several players drive close, until Sayers powered over from close range. Both tries were not converted, Harrison choosing to take quick drop-kicks to get the game going again as soon as possible.

The game was played at a ferocious pace with both teams not holding back. Ealing had superior squad numbers and fitness but the Falcons kept fighting and taking the game to their opponents, despite some heavy knocks and tiring legs.

Venner played a controlled game at nine, Priestley led from the front once again at eight, breaking the line with his well-timed carries while Harrison at 10 and Inia at 12, linked well and threatened their opponents throughout.

Up front, Sayers, Vlad, Williams and the others never stopped working hard, and the Ealing coaches were more than impressed with the Henley attitude, which showed maturity, discipline, physicality and quality throughout the 70 minutes.