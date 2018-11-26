Henderson impresses on debut to help lift team off foot of table

VISITING Henley Hawks Women moved off the foot of the Championship South table on Sunday as they ran out 19-14 winners at Trojans Ladies.

The Hawks were boosted by the signing of New Zealander Morgan Henderson who made her debut. Henderson is a member of her country’s national team, the Black Ferns, and has joined the Dry Leas club for four months.

The Hawks received the kick off and the ball was quickly moved to Moody on wing who was pulled out to touch. Following a strong Trojans line-out, a player found a gap in the Hawks defensive line to score a converted try to put the hosts 7-0 up. A strong Henley defence prevented Trojans making much ground with Collis pulling off several strong tackles. Henley were awarded a penalty following the scrum being turned over by the hosts. Wheeler took the penalty quickly and the ball was shipped out to Wilkie on the wing who made good ground. Soon after Davidson went off injured and was replaced by Henderson.

Following a turn over in play, a big kick from Trojans was recovered by Wilkie on the wing. The Hawks showed their finesse and precision as the ball was passed through the backs with Moody making a strong break down the wing but was once more put out of play.

The line-out to Trojans was knocked on by the Hawks and led to another long kick from Trojans which was collected by Baker and run into contact where Trojans were penalised for a high tackle.

The Hawks made progress with good carries and hits from Simpson, Wheeler, Edwards and Kingman while Henderson performed well with good work rate and hard hits.

The hosts were reduced to 14 players when their captain received a yellow card for a late tackle on Baker.

Soon after Solowin stepped back inside her opposition as the ball travelled though offloads out to Collis, Matthews and Baker who reached the 10m line. From a Hawks scrum Henderson went over the line and Edward converted to level the score at 7-7.

Edwards’ strong kicking game continued to win Hawks valuable metres with Henderson and Wheeler keeping the ball safe in the forwards while Wilkie and Collis hitting Trojans hard.

Strong runs from Matthews, Kingman and Barrett allowed the Hawks to take back possession and Matthews found her way over the line to put the visitors 12-7 ahead.

Trojans then put the Hawks under pressure and eventually scored a converted try to lead 14-12.

Following a clean scrum for the Hawks, Wheeler passed the ball out to Baker on the wing and good hands through the backs led to Henderson scoring. Edwards converted to make it 19-14 to the visitors.

The Hawks defended well late on to finish the game out and gain a result that saw them move off the foot of the table to be replaced by Trojans.