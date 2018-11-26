Errors prove costly as hosts are undone by 14-man Aylesbury

ABBEY looked the more likely winners for long periods of their home clash with 14-man Aylesbury. They led 10-0 at half time and 17-6 after 10 minutes of the second half, but the visitors fought back in impressive fashion and dominated the latter stages of an error-ridden but compelling game last Saturday.

Abbey began poorly, sending the kick-off straight out of play and then conceding a penalty, but there were promising signs when they drove the Aylesbury pack out of play at the first lineout.

Hooker Adam Postlethwaite and flanker George House drove well as Abbey mounted their first attack. Number eight Mike Beckly made good ground before fullback Jules Greenaway sent a high ball into the visitors’ 22. Greenaway and winger Dave Canham then made further ground before possession was lost.

Aylesbury took play back to halfway, but another strong home scrum resulted in an Abbey penalty. Bevan took a quick tap, and he received good support from prop Russ Orrburns. Yet another impressive scrum led to Beckly breaking from the back and handing on to Bevan. Abbey’s skipper was late tackled by Aylesbury number eight Gary Horne and referee Alex Smith yellow carded him. Walton struck the subsequent 38 metre penalty to give his side a deserved lead after 15 minutes.

Aylesbury looked more dangerous after this, and Greenaway did well to catch a high ball inside his 22. Abbey’s scrum half Bevan embarked on a brilliant 60 metre run up the right touchline, and he outpaced the defence to cross the line and run in under the posts for a fantastic opportunist score. Walton’s conversion gave his side a 10-0 lead.

Ed Woodger replaced Orrburns in the Abbey front row before Walton had a chance to add to Abbey’s lead with a 30 metre penalty, but he drew the ball across the face of the posts.

Horne returned from the bin for Aylesbury and soon afterwards Abbey looked to have scored another try. Beckly broke from the base of a scrum inside his own half, and after Love and Greenaway had handled Canham, broke away from the attempted tackle of Olayinka to touch down on the left. However, Greenaway’s pass was fractionally forward and the try was disallowed.

Aylesbury looked dangerous again, with impressive winger Matt Dennis getting close to the Abbey line before the ball was knocked on. Woodger did well to halt a run from Horne, and shortly after this Chris Shaw came on in the Abbey pack for Simmons.

Aylesbury were still camped in the home 22 when they suffered a major blow. Horne was penalised again, and having already been carded, and was sent off for a second yellow card offence. This gave Abbey an extra advantage, but their lineout was misfiring badly and Aylesbury never had to defend a five metre drive while lacking a member of their pack. The last notable action of a first half, full of penalties and knock ons, was a fine tackle by Pawlett on flanker Ben Seagrave.

Orrburns and Simmons returned for Stevenson and House, respectively, as the second half got under way, and Abbey soon saw their lead diminish as centre Nicky Mercer landed a straightforward penalty in the 43rd minute. Abbey hit back quickly with Beckly making another good run and Greenaway producing a long touch kick. But soon after this, Simmons was yellow carded for a high tackle on scrum half Sam Richardson and Mercer was again successful with his kick at goal.

It was important at this stage for Abbey to reassert their authority, and they did so almost at once. After winger John Malivore called a good mark following a high kick from Woodfall, lock Adam Brooker made 15 metres. His run was supported by Shaw, Walton, Pawlett and Orrburns, and after a further drive Beckly was stopped in the shadow of the Aylesbury posts. When the ball was recycled Bevan darted over for his second try, with Walton adding the simple conversion. Another great take from Greenaway looked to have rescued Abbey when Aylesbury mounted their next attack, but the home side conceded a penalty close to the posts and Mercer goaled with ease to make the score 17-9.

Simmons returned from the bin soon after this and House returned in place of Brooker. With nearly an hour played, Alex Langford-Pollard replaced Malivore.

Abbey conceded a scrum on their own 22 and despite a good home shove, Aylesbury held on to the ball. A run from Dennis was stopped close to the line, but he fed Seagrave, and the flanker crossed for a try wide on the right. Mercer had to rush his kick after the ball initially fell off the kicking tee, and his conversion attempt flew wide. A good run from second row Toby Staker relieved the pressure as Aylesbury attacked again but it was now becoming apparent that, despite their one man deficit, the visitors scented victory. They took the lead after 67 minutes when prop Andy Hackett touched down after a line-out drive. There was relief amongst the Abbey supporters when Mercer missed the conversion, but the home side now trailed by two points. At this point a refreshed Stevenson returned in place of Woodger.

With time running out, Abbey tried to attack, but they rarely achieved much penetration. Greenaway and Canham linked effectively in a 40 metre move, and Stevenson, Staker and Postlethwaite drove well. However, the home line-out was still a concern, so much so that a series of penalties were tapped or scrummed when a more secure line-out might have seen Abbey kick for the corner. Dennis looked to have sealed the result for Aylesbury just before the end, but as he ran in under the posts, the referee took play back for an earlier knock-on. A couple of dropped passes in the dying stages did Abbey’s cause no good, and Aylesbury had a few scares in the dying moments as they wound down the clock to record victory.

Abbey: J Greenaway (J Malivore, 79 mins), D Canham, G Pawlett, O Walton, J Malivore (A Langford-Pollard, 58 mins), D Love, W Bevan, R Orrburns (E Woodger, 23-67 mins; J Stevenson, 67 mins), A Postlethwaite, J Stevenson (R Orrburns, 40 mins), A Brooker (G House, 58 mins), T Staker, G House (M Simmons, 40 mins), M Simmons (C Shaw, 35 mins), M Beckly.