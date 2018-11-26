Randle wraps up the scoring as Hawks maintain winning run

HENLEY HAWKS secured a maximum five points from their away win at Birmingham and Solihull last Saturday to maintain their second place in the Division 2 South table.

This was a game that Henley dominated for long periods, however the score line shows that the hosts were dogged opposition who never gave up and caused Henley some problems in the latter stages.

The game started brightly for Henley as multiple phases tested the home side’s defence which stood the test for the first 20 minutes.

Birmingham and Solihull were first on the scoreboard as an error allowed a penalty to be converted from in front of the posts from 40 metres. This was just the warning that Henley required to focus and ensure greater accuracy.

There now followed a period of intense pressure when the visitors’ scrum was dominant and resulted in the hosts’ loose head being sent to the bin for constant scrummage infringements. This allowed quick ball to be generated from the scrum for Liam O’Neill to break through a few tackles to score wide out. The winger then converted from the touch line.

This signaled the kind of ruthless approach the coaches have been asking for from the Hawks as another attack from the kick off enabled the visitors to get straight back into the hosts’ 22.

Good forward driving play, in particular from Bradley and Emery — playing his 100th game in Henley colours — resulted in Dan Barnes, back with Henley after a few years away, making a decisive break to send Ryan O’Neill in for a fine try wide out. His brother, Liam, once again added the extras from wide out.

At this stage it was all Henley as they continued to pressure the hosts’ line. However, some tenacious defence ensured there were no more scores before half time although Sam Lunnon was unfortunate as a good overhead pass was adjudged forward with the try line beckoning.

With Henley well in control at the break, it was essential that they kept this pressure going and this is exactly what happened. Within five minutes, the Hawks had forced an attacking line-out 10 metres out. The delivery from Emery was pinpoint and the Henley eight drove over the line for Jacob Albon to touch down.

This should have signalled Henley pushing further on and getting the bonus point try. However, some promising attacking moves were once again thwarted by resolute defence and some inaccuracy from Henley which allowed Birmingham to recover from potentially dangerous defensive positions.

The hosts now sensed that they could get something from the game and upped their commitment and tempo. After constantly attacking the Hawks line, Dave Manning was sent to the bin for an alleged high tackle and the inevitable happened as the hosts made Henley pay with a converted try close to the posts.

This period of play seemed to unnerve Henley and again uncharacteristic mistakes allowed the host to once again pressure the Hawks line and drive over wide out. With Henley now only leading by four points it seemed that anything could happen. However, it was the visitors who shook off their lethargy and took the game to the hosts in ruthless fashion with Xavier Andre, playing his 150th game for the Hawks, to the fore with some hard ruthless running. This pressure enabled Sam Randle to score the decisive bonus point score which went unconverted.

A twist at the end of the game saw Manning yellow carded which meant this became an effective red card. However, this did not distract from another away win for the Hawks who recorded their seventh successive win in the process.

Henley Hawks: Randle, L O’Neill, X Andre, R O’Neill, Wood, Barnes, Webb, Cook, Emery, Manning, Albon, Hyde, Lunnon, Hall, Bradley. Replacements Stobbs, Primett, Neal, Lowe, McDougall.