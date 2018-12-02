Wilkie’s try-saving tackle proves decisive as Hawks hold on to secure home win

HENLEY Hawks Women climbed another place in the Championship South table last Sunday as they beat Cheltenham Ladies at Dry Leas.

With a full strength side, the Hawks started well by retrieving their own kick while the forwards were carrying hard and making ground.

With a penalty, the home side kicked deep into the opposition 22, secured the line-out and after a few phases of play Henderson ran in untouched under the posts. Edwards converted to put the hosts 7-0 ahead.

The Hawks were full of determination and running hard with conviction, making it difficult for Cheltenham to defend. The Hawks were playing an off-loading game, getting in behind the opposition defence.

Cheltenham hit back and worked their way into the Hawks 22 but the home side defended vigilantly with big hits put in from Collins and Barrett, which prevented the visitors from scoring.

The Hawks were winning the possession and territory battle and this paid off as Williams, leading the backs, shifted the ball down the line for Moody to finish off in the corner to make it 12-0.

With the half nearing the end the visitors put pressure on the hosts and this time the Hawks could not hold on as they gave away a penalty allowing Cheltenham’s quick thinking scrum half to tap and go and cross the whitewash to make it 12-7.

Cheltenham were running harder and with more conviction than the Hawks early in the second half. Quick ball allowed the visitors to cross the line and with the conversion took the lead for the first time.

It was the Hawks who scored next with a crucial turnover from Henderson who had been pilfering all day. This gave the Hawks front foot ball and after phases of strong carries from Wysocki-Jones and Matthews leading the way, Henderson was over the line for her second of the day to put the hosts back in front at 17-12.

With 10 minutes remaining the Hawks had to play smartly to maintain their lead but the visitors were not done yet as their dangerous number eight made a good run up the middle of the pitch leaving the Hawks defensive line for dust. However, the pace of Wilkie to chase back and make a try-saving tackle just metres from the line was one of the highlights of the day to prevent the score. The visitors were now attacking in the Hawks 22 but again the defence was too strong. However, the Hawks were too keen and gave away a penalty in kicking distance of the posts to draw the game. Fortunately for the Hawks the attempt was put wide but did force the drop out to give Cheltenham the possession again.

Edwards kicked deep and it was Solowin’s turn to save the day with another crucial turnover which allowed the home side to steal possession and give Davidson the opportunity to kick the ball dead to win the game. The coaches player-of-the-match went to Ellis Collins for her high tackle count and work rate in attack while the players’ player award went to Laura Wilkie for her fine defensive game and try saving tackle.

ABBEY NUNS produced a gutsy performance to secure a losing bonus point in their 22-12 defeat against table-toppers Thurrock, writes Fiona Tomas.

The Emmer Green side led the last year’s league champions by two points at the break after two tries from Alice Denton handed Abbey a 12-10 advantage. But a raucously physical contest proved a game of two halves as the home side showed their experience to oust Abbey’s defence and score 12 unanswered second-half points. The hosts made a bright start, characterised by former England international Sally Tuson who made several clean breaks to score in the corner.

Undeterred, Abbey responded with intelligent kicking from fly-half Denton and fullback Annette Tomas, forcing Thurrock back in their own half. Repeated infringements gifted Abbey territory and eventually a solid set piece, with Jess Potter – making her 50th appearance for the Nuns – and prop Meaghan Fowler at the stronghold, released winger Nat Bow down the wing. Quick hands found the in-form Denton, who crossed to make it 5-5.

Abbey continued the attack in Thurrock’s 22 with a series of well-chased kicks from Anais Carbon and Lou Burgham.

Effective rucking from the pack, combined with quick decision making from scrum-half Ellie Rice, saw centre Burgham pick a clean line through the defence, allowing Denton to cross under the posts for her second, this time converted.

Despite several buoyant passages of attacking play, Thurrock caught the visitors off guard to allow their winger to score.

Abbey retained their lead for the majority of the second half, courtesy of immense tackles from Hayley Matthews, Nat Mitchell and Joey Fowler, whose efforts marched Thurrock back.

Storming runs from Annabel Hawkins threatened to break Thurrock’s line, which held despite repeated infringements costing them ground and possession.

As the physicality of the game increased, so did the injury count with a huge collision mid-pitch which saw three players down and both squads were forced to make changes. Thurrock made the better of the reshuffling and their fly-half crossed from short range. Moments later, she bulldozed her way to the line.