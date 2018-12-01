Shiplake left reeling by visitors’ late score

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE held its annual Friday Night Lights event at Henley Rugby Club’s Dry Leas ground.

The college’s U12s and U13s played Gillotts School before the first team entertained St Benedicts School, Ealing, in front of a large crowd of pupils, parents, staff and former pupils.

The first team’s match started intensely, with Shiplake struggling to settle in. After a tough first 10 minutes for both sides, Shiplake let a St. Benedicts player through to score the first try of the match.

Shiplake hit back and near the St Benedicts try line some quick hands got Joe Kerrison over for his side’s first try of the match.

By sticking to their well-practiced tactics a try came through the form of Matt Dalrymple taking the ball to the line to smash Robbie Cartwright into the St Benedicts defence, where he got the offload to Matty Fitzgerald, who made a sprint finish under the posts. Fitzgerald kicked the extras.

St Benedicts fronted up in areas leading to Shiplake giving away penalties and allowing them to kick for the posts. Shiplake led 12-8 at half-time.

The second half started with Shiplake on the front foot and some fast pick-and-goes on the St Benedicts try line, leading to Robbie Cartwright getting over the line.

This was not enough to dominate and Shiplake weren’t able to stop their opposition. Cartwright then offloaded to Fitzgerald to score his second of the game. This did not prove to be enough with Shiplake losing the match in the last play of the game when St Benedict’s went over in the corner to score and win the game 30-29.