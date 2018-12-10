Host’s pack has upper hand as Abbey lose their way

ABBEY’S losing bonus point was scant reward for an effort that could have brought a win at Bicester last Saturday.

The visitors remain in ninth place in the table, a position eased by a comfortable points cushion over the relegation slots.

Selection changes saw skipper Will Bevan move to fly half and John Malivoire play scrum half; Mike Beckly switched from the back row to inside centre, allowing Ed House to play on the flank.

From the start Abbey had the initiative and played in Bicester’s half. For all the opening 20 minute’s pressure, their sole reward was an Ollie Walton penalty goal.

Handling errors and needless penalties conceded had wasted darting runs and patient build up. Bicester at last made a meaningful incursion to Abbey territory. Their bigger pack drove forward, sucked in defenders, then released the backs into space. Winger Peter Tarrega was the first to benefit by touching down a try; the same tactics saw fullback Charlie Bethell cross the white wash, followed by centre Dan Walker. Fellow centre Josh Woodward converted only the first try.

Abbey’s fluid play was disrupted as Bicester’s players accepted judicious knocks which held up play taking the sting away from Abbey’s attacking momentum. The visitors finished the first half with only another three points from the boot of Walton, giving a turn round score of 17-6 to the home side.

Abbey started the second half as the first, pressing the Bicester line for a score. Twice they were denied by being held up over the line; again knock-ons and needles penalties held them back.

Replacement Maurice O’Connell added some straight running up front, which paid dividends when Bicester were reduced to 14 men following a yellow card to centre Dan Walker for a tip tackle. Abbey attacked the try line, sucked in the defence and then put John Malivoire over for the try in the corner, too far out for the kick to be successful.

With a single score separating the sides, Abbey’s hopes of going in front were dashed when another strong scrum from the home side marched forward, putting Abbey on the back foot for Bicester’s centre Peter Howard to touch down with earning a bonus-point fourth try, another conversion going wide.

Sticking to their task Abbey pulled back that try with one of their own from second row man Toby Staker, again the extras going begging.

It set up an exciting final 15 minutes as Abbey wanted to hang onto the losing bonus whilst forcing the pace to grab a try, with which a conversion would have given them the win. Abbey had the possession, moved the ball around and tried to find the gaps but Bicester’s defence stayed intact and they saw the game out.

Bicester won because their bigger pack had the upper hand, not just in scrums, but they also stole much of Abbey’s line-out ball and put together some impressive drives.

Abbey: Woodger, Charlton, Postlethwaite, Brooker, Staker, G House, E House, Simmons, Malivoire, Bevan, Canham, Beckly, Walton, Langford-Pollard. Replacements used: Brown, O’Connell.