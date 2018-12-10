Wright wraps up awayday victory

HENLEY Bulls triumphed away at London Irish Wild Geese 2nds last Saturday in match played on a good pitch that allowed running rugby.

The game kicked off with Wild Geese on the attack straight away, going through the phases and working their way up to the Bulls’ five metre line where Jimmy Wright managed to force the turnover.

The Bulls played their way out of their half with a break from number eight Liam Goodison. Unfortunately the visitors gave away the ball and allowed Wild Geese to run in from 30 metres.

The Bulls came bouncing back and started putting phases together which allowed Ryan O’Neill to cross over. The next phase of the game was played in the middle of the pitch, with some big hits coming in from Harry Jackson and young Tom Priestley, who was making his first start for the Bulls.

The front row of Henry Penrose, Andrew Stobbs and Elliot Deacon was also starting to get the upper hand in the scrum and a huge push to win against the head allowed Goodison to crash over.

The Bulls were now full of confidence and the forwards were starting to dominate the gain line which allowed Wright to crash over to make the score 17-7 at half time.

The second half started slowly for the Bulls as the game became stop-start, but it was the forwards who got the push in the scrum which allowed Goodison to score his second try.

The game was starting to break up which allowed the Bulls’ backs to get involved and a cheeky box kick from Ollie Rudd was collected by Archie Van Dijk who sprinted in from 60 metres out.

Wild Geese didn’t throw the towel in and a gap in the Bulls’ defence allowed them to pull a try back. This seemed to spur the forwards to go back up and set up a driving maul to allow Vlad Dunbrava to pop over.

Wild Geese came straight back again and the one mistake in the Bulls’ defensive line made the scores closer. The Bulls then worked the ball to the 22 and Wright broke through the defence to sprint in from the 22 to finish the game 39-21 to the Bulls.