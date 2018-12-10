London Irish prove too strong for Henley in final tussle

HENLEY HAWKS U12s put in a sterling performance at the London Irish tournament on Sunday.

In three pool games against Maidenhead, Trojans and Worthing, the Hawks racked up eight tries, conceding only one along the way. Unfortunately, the only try conceded was in a close contest with a powerful and well-drilled Worthing side, which was lost 1-0 and meant the Hawks finished runners-up in their pool.

Archie Stickley tackled well against Worthing while Sam Winters’ perfectly executed cross-field kick was caught at full tilt by Hugo Donald, who completed a memorable touch-down in the 3-0 victory against Trojans. In the runners-up semi-final against Tadley, the Hawks played their best rugby of the day, romping to a 6-0 victory, with Ben Knight’s try a suitable reward for a fully committed effort over five games.

In the final against the hosts, London Irish, the Hawks continued to play some good rugby but they were picked off by a couple of particularly daunting opposition players.

Conrad Morley showed extreme bravery at fullback attempting to stop the London Irish players but his efforts were in vain. The final 5-0 scoreline in Irish’s favour was a poor reflection of the Hawks’ territory and possession.